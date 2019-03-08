GECOM no longer independent- Jagdeo

Latest update March 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo thinks that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is no longer independent. He said that therein lays a serious problem, one that is likely to land Guyana into a bad state, constitutionally.
Jagdeo said this at a press conference he held yesterday at his Church Street Office.
The politician said that the fact that GECOM has lost its independence is evident in the actions of the Chairman.
In fact, he said that the makeup of the Commission is now four to three; four being for the government and three for the opposition.
Jagdeo noted that the practice for years was three on each side—Government and opposition—and an impartial Chairman.
He said that President David Granger changed the decades of practice when he unilaterally appointed retired Justice James Patterson as GECOM Chairman.

