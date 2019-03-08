Crackdown at Lusignan Holding Bay after…Brazen inmates brandishing weapons post video

Latest update March 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

A disturbing online video of three inmates brazenly brandishing improvised weapons, cursing and threatening to ‘kill’ has led to a crackdown at the Lusignan Holding facility and the seizure of those weapons and a cell phone.
Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said that weapons were found during searches on Wednesday and yesterday in the holding facility.

The seized items

In a recorded statement to journalists, Samuels said that last Tuesday he received the video, captioned ‘Nation Entertainment,’ which is being circulated on social media.
“Immediately an investigation was launched and it revealed that the video was done in the holding bay at Lusignan.
“A search was conducted and the items seen in the possession of the prisoners were retrieved. When analysed, they were found to be improvised weapons made from the fence material and a pot cover. Also, one cell phone which was used to record the video was retrieved,” Samuels said.
“I wish to let you know that those prisoners, having been identified, are being processed for internal charges which will be adjudicated before the end of the week.”
Samuels told Kaieteur News that two of the inmates in the video have been convicted for robbery under arms, while the third is on remand for robbery and attempted murder.
In the brief video, with music in the background, the inmates are seen grinning and brandishing large, improvised knives.
“Doan say nothing,“ one warns, while imitating someone pulling the trigger of a gun. “I gun kill alyuh mother (expletive) when I come out.”
“Doan say nothing,” another inmate echoes.
Prison authorities have been more hard pressed to keep prohibited items out of the country’s penitentiaries since inmates torched the Georgetown Prisons and carried similar damage at the Lusignan Prison.
The Director of Prisons expressed optimism that the smuggling of these items will be greatly reduced when the prisons are rebuilt.

 

