BVA/Ashwell Mohabir Open set for tomorrow in West Berbice

Volleyball action continues in Berbice tomorrow when the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) holds the annual Ashwell ‘Pumpkin’ Mohabir Open, one-day competition at the Blairmont Community Center, West Bank Berbice beginning at 09:30hrs.

The top teams in Berbice are expected to participate including Port Mourant Training Center, Corriverton Jets Rollers of New Amsterdam, among others. Among the female teams expected to participate are, Corriverton Jets, Orealla Females and Port Mourant females.

Castrol male and female teams along with Eagles males from Demerara are also expected to participate. Prizes inclusive of trophies and other memorabilia will be up for grabs. The outstanding individual players will also be rewarded including the Best Setter, Best Spiker, Most Discipline Team and Best Uniformed Team. Three categories would be played, senior, female and junior. Coordinators are Levi Nedd, Errol Fingal and Gregory Rambarran. (Samuel Whyte)