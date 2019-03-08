Latest update March 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Always seh somebody beg you to change you mind

Mar 08, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

 

When people want feel important dem does mek up stories. Everybody know this. Think about dem li’l boys. Dem always want feel big and important that dem would boast about kissing some gyal or doing big people thing wid some woman.
When you check you find out is lie but you don’t want to embarrass dem suh when dem talk again all dem boys does do is watch one anodda and smile.
Last week Jagdeo talk big and bold how he refusing to meet wid Soulja Bai because he don’t want to be a film star starring in photo ops. When he seh suh some people wonder if he head good because nobody in any part of de world would refuse an invitation from de president.
Not even in Venezuela de man who claim is de interim president would refuse to go to de Palace if Maduro call him.
That is why dem boys watch one anodda and smile when Jagdeo announce how he meeting wid Soulja Bai de same day de meeting was to tek place.
Of course, Soulja Bai couldn’t give a date fuh elections suh Jagdeo claim how de meeting was a waste of time. When de media question him about going to de meeting wid Soulja Bai he claim how some diplomats, some members of de private sector and some APNU supporters beg him to meet wid Soulja Bai.
Of course, that sound like good news because it mean people got an interest in Guyana and dem want to see two big man talk. But fuh all de begging dem reporters beg Jagdeo couldn’t give one name of somebody who beg him to meet wid Soulja Bai.
Dem boys know that not one soul beg him to meet wid Soulja Bai but just like when you find out a li’l boy mekking heself big bout kissing woman, all dem boys do is watch one anodda and smile. But somebody nearly buss out a big laugh at de press conference when a reporter start to sing, “How you could lie so.”
Talk half and don’t embarrass Jagdeo.

Features/Columnists

  • Democracy in reverse

    The fate of the nation hangs in the balance. No agreement was reached in Wednesday’s meeting between the President and... more

