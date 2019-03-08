Agippa guides Covent Garden Secondary to victory

Latest update March 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
Mahaila Agippa struck an unbeaten half century to guide Covent Garden Secondary to a 10-wicket victory over Carnegie School of Home Economics when the National Sports Commission Al Sport and Tour Promotions Easter Term five-over Windball tournament continued recently at the National Gymnasium.
Playing in the female category, Carnegie School of Home Economics batted first and managed 121-1 with Grace Fung Fook scoring 56 and Tina Chappelle 30. Agippa then struck nine sixes in a top score of 66 while Finella Moore made 52 not out as Covent Garden Secondary responded with 127 without loss.
Queenstown Secondary took first strike and managed 79 without loss; Kellisa Cozier made 48. Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary responded with 84 without loss; Tamara Gill made 48 and Tricia Singh 28.
Carmel Secondary scored 95-1, taking first knock. Siana Abrams struck 70. Saint Mary’s Secondary replied with 94-2; Zabeiah Green got 48. Queenstown Secondary rattled up 91-1, batting first. Kellisa Cozier made 58. Camille Institute for Business and Science Studies got to 97-1 in reply. Amancy Singh cracked 44 and Stacy Flores 38. In the male division, Carnegie School of Home Economics posted 113-3, taking first turn at the crease. Kwame Goodluck slammed 52 while Abdool George made 30. East Ruimveldt Secondary scored 118-2 in responce; Q Wallace stroked 54.
Central High School batted first and posted 111-5. Deonarine Tiwari struck 47; Akeem Charles had 2-26. Carmel Secondary responded with 115-3. Rawle Singh made 44; D. Tiwari took 2-25.
