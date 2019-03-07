Victims’ reluctance to testify against market criminals ends in low prosecution – Chief Constable

Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
The reluctance of victims to offer evidence against market criminals in court has resulted in low prosecution of such cases, Chief Constable Andrew Foo told members of the media yesterday.
According to Foo, several cases have been dropped because victims have a tendency of not showing up for Court.
“Sadly, in most of the instances when we apprehend persons for crimes, the victims are fearful and tend not to want to go to Court and testify against these persons because they are intimidated and traumatized by the perpetrators. When the matters go to court and the persons do not turn up, the cases are eventually dismissed.”
Another factor to consider, the Chief Constable says, is the fact that the thieves tend to target persons, who reside outside of the city and the country.
“What we have found too is that some of these persons who are being targeted are often living overseas – they don’t belong to Guyana – or they live at far reaching places such as Linden or Bartica.
So when the matters are called in Court, it is unlikely that the victims will show up. The matter is dismissed and the criminals are back on the streets, the very next day.”
Foo’s comments come in the wake of the recent raid conducted at the Stabroek Market.
Last week, members of the Constabulary joined the Guyana Police Force to conduct a sting operation at the Stabroek Market. This was done in light of the numerous complaints about illegal activities and constant robberies in and around the market.
Police ranks were stationed at the entrances to the market while the operation was carried out. The police also had sniffer dogs assisting in the search even as the police prison truck was parked a short distance away.
The operation also saw searches being done at the Ferry Stelling area and route 31, 32, 40, 41, and 44 minibus parks.
During the search, a quantity of marijuana seeds amounting to 128 grams and 561 grams of cannabis were found.
The operation resulted in thirteen persons being arrested in relation to several offences.
