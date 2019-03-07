TUC gives 19-point proposal to govt., opposition for sweeping reforms

The Guyana Trades Union Congress has begun to lobby the government and the Opposition to make sweeping reforms, including constitutional reform.

The body has delivered a 19-point proposal to President David Granger, through Minister of State Joseph Harmon, and to the Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo.

A release from the TUC states that, “on behalf of the workers of Guyana (past, present and potential)”, the congress is advocating for the security of workers’ and citizens’ rights, regardless of the government of the day.

The body is lobbying all sides to work toward establishing constitutional structures to protect the working class. Though the TUC waxed that there is little hope of promises being delivered after election victories, it intends to use this time to pressure both sides to meet the reforms.

First on the list is the establishment of an industrial court to “regulate industrial relationships” between employers, workers and unions; essentially for the settlements of all industrial disputes.

The TUC demands that eligible citizens receive unemployment benefit from the National Insurance Scheme, after they have paid the requisite contributions, to be stipulated.

Also pertinent to the country’s development, the TUC urges, is a national and regional healthcare policy that would improve regional healthcare, because it said that the current situation renders the poor and working class unable to access opportunities for complete diagnostic and other interventional services in every administrative region.

The body urges, especially, for government welfare to support persons in need of dialysis, the kidney treatment, which is still inaccessible in most regions and said to be expensive at private hospitals. This is to be provided with “government support welfare,” it said. Further, the healthcare proposal includes public access to annual mammogram, pap smears and periodic prostate screening for men aged 50 years and over.

With regards to education, the TUC advocates that the government act according to the dictates of Article 27 of the Constitution, and guarantee free public tertiary education. It suggests that funding to replace tuition fees come from oil and gas revenue. The TUC expects emphasis to be placed on establishing special science and technology-based high schools, modernising the University of Guyana, science, technology and healthcare faculty to address the country’s developing needs.

On the subject of the National budget, the TUC suggested that the Appropriation Bill be passed by at least 60 percent of all elected members of the National Assembly. In that assembly, the body has called for the Representation of the People Act to be amended, so that mandatory quotas would be set for women and youth. The proposed quota for women is one-thirds of the assembly, while the quota for youth is the same, but open to consideration.

The TUC advocates for the confirmation of the present Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and the Chief Justice Roxane George. It is recommended that the President and the Opposition Leader retroactively confirm Justices Carl Singh and Ian Chang, so that the attached benefits would be provided to them.

Senior Citizens should expect, according to the statement, a National Policy document for the purpose of expanding social services, especially as it relates to the condition of the Palms Geriatric Hospital.

As for the composition of state boards, the TUC recommends that at least 50 percent of each one be comprised of political nominees based on their proportional representation in the National Assembly, with the remaining seats being distributed among non-governmental organizations.

It urges that, keeping with the dictates of Articles 212N to 212P of the Constitution, the Human Rights Commission. The establishment and function of all Constitutional commissions, tribunals and boards should be maintained. This is because Constitutional commissions exist with members serving well over the period prescribed in the Constitution.

The TUC urged that an Economic Council be established with constituents from labour, business and civil society, to advise government on economic development.

Trinidad and Tobago offers a model for land and policy rights, the TUC noted, which it suggests be used as a basis for the development of similar land policy rights for Guyanese, especially relating to the selling of land to multi-national corporations and for the inclusion of basic amenities such as lights, water, drainage and all-weather roads.

The TUC has called for an amendment to Article 106(6) of the Constitution so that two-thirds or 60 percent of the National Assembly is attained for a vote to be successful. In light of the passing of the No-Confidence Motion on December 21, the TUC states that, “No nation should be subjected to confidence that is passed by a simple majority”.

It recommends that there be established guidelines for the function of the government and parliament after a successful no-confidence vote.

With regards to campaigning for elections, the TUC prescribes that legislation and convention set out guidelines for the function of state media, so that stakeholders and opposition have access. Further, it requests legislation for full disclosure of campaign financing and all contributions for election purposes, with percentage limits applied to overall sum of campaign cost.

The TUC, in view of the country’s budding oil and gas industry, has called for Local Content Policy to be reviewed by stakeholders, brought to the legislature and passed into law. It requests for jobs to be created in the industry, prioritizing Guyanese citizens, and with corresponding wages and salaries that are paid to foreigners working in the same capacity. Business opportunities, it urges, should be made available to Guyanese businesses, to benefit from all economic endeavors in the industry. Lastly, it requests that there be education and training to enhance local skills for operation in the industry.

The Congress calls on Guyanese citizens to rally around this call, so that their standing and interest in the electoral process would be elevated.

It states, “Therefore, there can be no excuse by either side to deny an opportunity to strengthen our systems of government and ensure the workers of Guyana feel safe and secure, regardless of which party/group wins an election.”