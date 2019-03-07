Trophy Stall, Karibee Rice, Jumbo Jet onboard Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana

Trophy Stall, Karibee Rice and Jumbo Jet have come onboard for the Georgetown Turf Club grand one day Gymkhana Horserace Meet fixed for Sunday at Mocha, East Bank, Demerara.

Trophy Stall confirmed their support by handing over several trophies to Compton Sancho representing the organisers yesterday. Proprietor Ramesh Sunich continued his commitment to supporting sports in general and the horseracing fraternity as is customary. The other sponsors, Karibee Rice and Jumbo Jet will be making other tangible contributions.

Six races are carded for the day which will see some of the country’s top K Class and Lower horses in action. Sancho of the organisers indicated that the track at Mocha is dry and they are anticipating some very fast finishes in the races. He informed that owners and trainers have been working out their horses and fans are in for a treat.

Among some of those horses expected to be on show are: Victoria Red Jet, Irish Boy, Dr. Switch, Something Special, Early Bird, Simpson, Amazon Warrior, Poor People Money, School Boy, Rosanna, Up Front and Up Start.

Sancho said there will be side attractions including bouncy castle for the children. When action gets under way at 13:00hrs there will also be a stocked bar and musical entertainment for patrons.

Registration of horses can be done through Besham Deolall on 610-6160 or Compton Sancho.

An exciting day of action is expected.