Teen answers to five counts of robbery

An 18-year-old man was yesterday hauled before a city magistrate and made to answer five charges in which he is accused of robbery with violence, armed robbery, and larceny from the person.

Chris Pollard also known as ‘Godfather’ denied all the charges after they were read to him by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first two charges alleged that on February 14, 2019 and February 19, 2019 at Croal Street Georgetown, the accused robbed Barrat Danos of US$500 and Natasha Nurse of one Samsung 7 Edge cell phone, respectively, and used personal violence on his victims.

Also it was alleged that on March 4, 2019 at Savage Street, Georgetown. Pollard stole from Rosomania Deamius one LG cell phone valued US$120, US$1,800 cash and one passport; also using violence.

It was further alleged that on February 14, 2019 at Croal Street, the defendant, armed with a knife, robbed Anneeza Kissoon of one Samsung 7 Edge valued at $120,000.

Finally, it was alleged that the accused on February 27 at Croal Street, stole from the person of Keshana Persaud one Samsung Galaxy Edge valued at $75,000.

Pollard, who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he hails from Lot 46 D’Urban Street, Georgetown, and is unemployed.

Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell objected to bail being granted based on the serious nature of the charges. Magistrate McGusty upheld the submission and remanded Pollard to prison until March 27 where he will make his next court appearance.