Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen answers to five counts of robbery

Mar 07, 2019 News 0

An 18-year-old man was yesterday hauled before a city magistrate and made to answer five charges in which he is accused of robbery with violence, armed robbery, and larceny from the person.
Chris Pollard also known as ‘Godfather’ denied all the charges after they were read to him by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The first two charges alleged that on February 14, 2019 and February 19, 2019 at Croal Street Georgetown, the accused robbed Barrat Danos of US$500 and Natasha Nurse of one Samsung 7 Edge cell phone, respectively, and used personal violence on his victims.
Also it was alleged that on March 4, 2019 at Savage Street, Georgetown. Pollard stole from Rosomania Deamius one LG cell phone valued US$120, US$1,800 cash and one passport; also using violence.
It was further alleged that on February 14, 2019 at Croal Street, the defendant, armed with a knife, robbed Anneeza Kissoon of one Samsung 7 Edge valued at $120,000.
Finally, it was alleged that the accused on February 27 at Croal Street, stole from the person of Keshana Persaud one Samsung Galaxy Edge valued at $75,000.
Pollard, who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he hails from Lot 46 D’Urban Street, Georgetown, and is unemployed.
Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell objected to bail being granted based on the serious nature of the charges. Magistrate McGusty upheld the submission and remanded Pollard to prison until March 27 where he will make his next court appearance.

More in this category

Sports

Berbice Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ opens tomorrow

Berbice Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ opens tomorrow

Mar 07, 2019

  Eight exciting matches are carded for tomorrow night when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition kicks off, at the New Amsterdam Stelling Tarmac. Defending champions Trafalgar...
Read More
GMR&SC Drag Championship Kester Bowen looking for dream debut

GMR&SC Drag Championship Kester Bowen...

Mar 07, 2019

Trophy Stall, Karibee Rice, Jumbo Jet onboard Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana

Trophy Stall, Karibee Rice, Jumbo Jet onboard...

Mar 07, 2019

Ramalho guides Noitgedacht SC to victory

Ramalho guides Noitgedacht SC to victory

Mar 07, 2019

Mathematically, Jaguars still not home But favoured to win today’s Day/Nighter against Red Force

Mathematically, Jaguars still not home But...

Mar 07, 2019

Long serving administrator, FIFA Referee, Lawrence Griffith, awarded Medal of Service

Long serving administrator, FIFA Referee,...

Mar 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Now is the time

    Now is the right time for the Rastafarian community to press for the decriminalization of marijuana. The government, which... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]