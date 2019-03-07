Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

"Stop playing games with the country" – Concerned citizens picket Ministry of the Presidency

Mar 07, 2019

Four concerned citizens stood outside of the Ministry of the Presidency at Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, yesterday, protesting what they have dubbed as “games” being played between the government and the opposition over the current impasse on when elections should be held. Present among the group were activists Jai Narine Singh and Jonathan Yearwood.

Activists and concerned citizens staged a peaceful picket outside the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday

They carried signs which read, “Unity Government is the only way”, “Work Together take Guyana out of the mess” and “I love Guyana. Do you? Then work together.”
Yearwood said that he hopes the two sides would put aside their differences and have dialogue, which yields results that would satisfy the people of Guyana. Yearwood said that they should stop playing games with the country and cooperate for peace and unity.
The protest was triggered by months of back-and-forth spats between government and opposition leaders on the consequences of the No-Confidence Motion, which was carried by the National Assembly on December 21, last.
The meeting between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, yesterday, ended without an agreement on a date for General and Regional Elections. The President maintains that there is no crisis, as his government moves to the March 19 deadline with just 12 days to spare.
Though Jagdeo refused to discuss anything besides a date for elections, the President said that a date for elections would depend on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s readiness.

