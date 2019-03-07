Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Song featuring Caribbean artistes wins Trinidad Road march

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Singer Machel Montano secured his 10th Road March title yesterday after a tune featuring Caribbean artistes won the competition here during the Carnival celebrations that ended here on Tuesday.
The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) said that the tune “Famalay” featuring Montano, Bunji Garlin, who in 2013, won the Soul Train Award for Best International Performance and St. Vincent and the Grenadines singer “Skinny Fabulous” had outplayed Kees Dieffenthaller’s “Savannah Grass” during the two-days of revelry.
The song was produced by Dominican Krishna “Dada” Lawrence featuring the island’s local music called “Bouyon”.
“It’s important that my productions have a “Bouyon Sound” because I’m from the island of Dominica … and it’s imperative that my sound reflect my culture. This bouyon sound is what sets Dada Muzic apart from the rest in this Soca industry,” he said in an interview published prior to the Carnival celebrations here.
Meanwhile, National Security Minister Stuart Young has hailed the Carnival as the safest in years, telling a news conference “I can say now without fear of contradiction that Carnival 2019 from a national security point of view was the safest if you use the statistics as our measurement in many years”.

