Ramalho guides Noitgedacht SC to victory

Mar 07, 2019

Former Guyana U15 player Neil Ramalho turned in a fine all-round performance to guide Noitgedacht Sports Club to a five-wicket victory over Good Success when play in the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Farmer Cup T20 tournament continued on Sunday last.
Good Success batted first and made 110 all out in 20 overs at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Mahase Ramnarine made 17, Wazir Khan 16 and Gurnauth Khemraj 16. Ramalho bagged 4-19 and Matthew Cheong 2-28.
Noitgedacht SC replied with 114-5 in 15 overs. Ramalho struck 42 and Jamal Hartman 38; Wazir Khan claimed 2-14. The competition continues on Sunday.

