Ramalho guides Noitgedacht SC to victory

Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Former Guyana U15 player Neil Ramalho turned in a fine all-round performance to guide Noitgedacht Sports Club to a five-wicket victory over Good Success when play in the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Farmer Cup T20 tournament continued on Sunday last.
Good Success batted first and made 110 all out in 20 overs at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Mahase Ramnarine made 17, Wazir Khan 16 and Gurnauth Khemraj 16. Ramalho bagged 4-19 and Matthew Cheong 2-28.
Noitgedacht SC replied with 114-5 in 15 overs. Ramalho struck 42 and Jamal Hartman 38; Wazir Khan claimed 2-14. The competition continues on Sunday.
Mar 07, 2019Eight exciting matches are carded for tomorrow night when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition kicks off, at the New Amsterdam Stelling Tarmac. Defending champions Trafalgar...
Mar 07, 2019
Mar 07, 2019
Mar 07, 2019
Mar 07, 2019
Mar 07, 2019
The year 2019 has come at an uncertain time. Guyana is facing an egregious Constitutional monster that is making every citizen... more
Now is the right time for the Rastafarian community to press for the decriminalization of marijuana. The government, which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]