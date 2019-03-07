Odyssey Transportation Service Inc donates over $200,000 in scorebooks to RHTY&SC

“When I was elected president of the Berbice Cricket Board, I clearly stated that I would use my office as Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club to assist other Clubs in Berbice to fulfill

their mandates. While the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club is delighted with our status as Guyana’s best, it is our desire to see other Clubs follow us, so that youths in Berbice can dare to dream to fulfill their dreams.” Those were the words of Hilbert Foster as he accepted a donation of sixty scorebooks valued at over $200,000 from Odyssey Transportation Service Inc of Light Street, Bourda, Georgetown.

The Company which is owned by popular businessman Feroze Barakat has over the last five years donated scorebooks to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club as part of the Club’s massive Cricket Developmental Programme. The scorebooks would be donated to Clubs across Berbice in the West Berbice, Upper Corentyne, New Amsterdam/Canje and Lower Corentyne areas. The first donation of twenty scorebooks were made by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club to the President of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, while the West Berbice Cricket Association would receive twelve shortly.

Odyssey Transportation Service Inc General Manager Troy Khan stated that his Company was pleased to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club as it is satisfied that the Club was doing a remarkable job. Khan also hinted that Odyssey can in the near future expand its relationship with Berbice Cricket. Foster who was elected President of the Berbice Cricket Board on the 18th February, 2018, stated that the Clubs over the last year has received assistance with balls, cricket gears, groundsman coat, stumps, scorebooks, while young promising cricketers received their own bats and batting pads. Foster disclosed that in 2019, Clubs would receive more cricket balls and white T/Shirts, while several of the County’s leading Junior Cricketers would receive their own personal cricket kits. Great efforts would also be made to obtain pitch covers for at least three grounds. Foster is also working overtime to raise funds to construct an outdoor practice facility.

The long serving Secretary/CEO expressed gratitude to the management and Staff of Odyssey for their continued confidence in the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and reassured them that the scorebooks would be used for the intended purposes. President of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, Dennis De Andrade, who received the first twenty scorebooks, stated that they would be shared out to members of the Association. Among the Clubs expected to benefit are Crabwood Creek, Skeldon, Dukestown, Scottsburg, No. 72 Cut and Load, No. 73 Young Warriors and No. 72 All Stars.