Mike’s Pharmacy on board with WCC for U19 tournament

Mike’s Pharmacy has thrown their support behind the Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC) for the staging of an U19 40-over tournament on the Essequibo River Island. The entity yesterday presented a quantity of cricket balls and jerseys to the WCC at their Lot 1 Blygezight, Bel Air location.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Chief Executive Officer of Mike’s Pharmacy, Lakeram ‘Mike’ Singh said he is happy to be associated with the development of the sport on the island and is looking forward to a successful tournament. He stated that this competition will provide the youths with an opportunity to develop their skills and will also keep them meaningfully occupied. Singh said that it is important to give the younger players such opportunity since it is at the age group level where they are spotted and nurtured.

Secretary of the WCC Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to Singh for his input, adding that the players are excited about the venture. He said that the island has a number of talented cricketers and it is tournaments of this nature that give them an opportunity to hone their skills, singling out Keemo Paul and Ricardo Adams who both started their careers there at the U15 level.

He informed that the competition will include four teams; Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars, Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure, G Square Cavaliers and Noitgedacht Sports Club. The teams will face each other once before the top two battle in the final.

Teams; G square Cavaliers; Romario Stephen, Sachin Dindyal, Marlon Dindiyal, Kumeshwar Persaud, Dequan Clarke, Toshall Surujpaul, Wayne Goocol, Tekeshwar Nankoo, Anesh Singh, Timothy Persaud, Sachin Chulai, Venesh Narine and Deodat Persaud.

Good Success/ Jaguars/ Sans Souci combined; Mahesh Ramnarine, Mohandass Surujpaul, Beesham Moses, Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon, Devindra Hansraj, Gladwin Henry, David Chalitar, Rahul Dinban, Quasie Whyte, Wendel Osborne, Nkosie Dazzell, Ejaz Mohamed, Shahid Mohamed, Rohan Ramotar and Arshaad Mohamed.

Noitgedacht SC; Lorex Stewart, Cleyon Retimiah, Fitzroy Retimiah, Emanuel Poliah, Terrence Softleigh, Michael Retimiah, Oquel Stephen, Andrew Binda, Chitram Rai and Steffon Madramootoo.

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure; Kevin Hemraj, Direndra Sitaram, Joshua Willams, Romesh Persaud, Kumeshwar Persaud, Ryan Atkinson, Mohendra Jadookool, Anesh Persaud, Ramveer Ramnarine, Ricky Persaud and Munesh Ramdeo.