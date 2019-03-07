Mc Gill and New Windsor to clash in WDCA Agape Lumbar Yard T20 final

Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Mc Gill Super Stars of Canal and New Windsor will clash in the final of the West Demerara Cricket Association Agape Lumber Yard T20 tournament on Sunday at Wales.
Mc Gill, New Windsor and Independence A registered victories in the latest round of matches played on Sunday last.
At Wales, Mc Gill Super Stars batted first and managed 100-6 versus All Youths. Shafiek Deen scored 26, while Keshram Seyhodan and Azar Deen got 19 each. Narendra Persaud took 2-20. All Youths were limited to 89-9 in reply. Buddan Baksh made 24 and Jadesh Persaud 23. Seyhodan grabbed 4-10 and Travis Persaud 2-28.
Belle Vue posted 117 all out in 20 overs, taking first strike against New Windsor. Colin Boucher scored 44; Mahendra Jailall claimed 3-9 and Joel Garnet 2-30. New Windsor responded with 118-5 in 19.1 overs. Roger Henry made 40 and Chris Rajpat 14; Safraz Baksh had 2-21.
At Joe Vieira Park, Cornelia Ida scored 128 all out in 19.5 overs against Independence A. Vickash Dhaniram stroked 42 while Dhaniram Azimudeen and Richie Looknauth got 15 and 14 in that order. Ricky Sergeant bagged 4-13 and Ewart Samuels 2-26. Independence A replied with 130-8 in 19.2 overs. Sergeant hammered 65; Vivian Beckles contributed 19 and Samuels 15. Looknauth captured 4-1.
The final will commence at 13:00hrs.
