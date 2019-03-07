Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Long serving administrator, FIFA Referee, Lawrence Griffith, awarded Medal of Service

Mar 07, 2019 Sports 0

Lawrence Llewlyn ‘Sparrow’ Griffith, after being dedicated to the development of sports in Guyana, mainly football as a player and administrator for approximately 50 years, was awarded by H.E. President David Granger the Medal of Service for his continued commitment.

Lawrence ‘Sparrow’ Griffith on duty as Hinterland Sports Development Officer in St. Cuthbert’s Mission.

Currently, Griffith is the Hinterland Sports Development Officer (HSDO) at the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs and serves on the National Association for Women’s Football as a committee member.
As HSDO, the former competition coordinator and club licensing manager (1999- 2015) of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), has visited 12 Hinterland Communities in region 8 and has since formed sports clubs in each area.
In 1993, Griffith became an International Football Federation FIFA accredited Assistant Referee and has since traveled far and wide officiating in some of the most prestigious tournaments regionally, including the Gold Cup, Shell Caribbean Cup, CONCACAF Under-20, the International Club Championship and the CAC Games, on many occasions becoming the first Guyanese official to do so.

‘Sparrow’ Griffith officiating during a futsal competition in Costa Rica.

Relating how it all began, Griffith opined that it was more luck for him and ill-luck for a fellow counterpart, Orin Argyle, who was designated to officiate at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Honduras in 1994, but due to a bad knee, could not attend, just days before departure, thereby creating the opportunity for him to go.
As a player, ‘Sparrow’ was a football goalkeeper and outfitted for five clubs, namely, Lodge Rovers FC, St. Barnabas’s FC, Guyana Rice Board, Santos FC and GFC. However, the former (FIFA) certified International Assistant Referee (AR) and FUTSAL Referee has a long list of administrative roles played as well.
With his administrator cap on as early as 19-years-old, the former manager of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), was appointed to administrative roles in over 40 instances, in different sports, including, football, athletics, netball and Futsal.
During an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Lawrence Griffith expressed his gratitude to the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana for recognising his efforts. And, he pledged to continue being committed to sports in Guyana for years to come.

 

More in this category

Sports

Berbice Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ opens tomorrow

Berbice Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ opens tomorrow

Mar 07, 2019

  Eight exciting matches are carded for tomorrow night when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition kicks off, at the New Amsterdam Stelling Tarmac. Defending champions Trafalgar...
Read More
GMR&SC Drag Championship Kester Bowen looking for dream debut

GMR&SC Drag Championship Kester Bowen...

Mar 07, 2019

Trophy Stall, Karibee Rice, Jumbo Jet onboard Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana

Trophy Stall, Karibee Rice, Jumbo Jet onboard...

Mar 07, 2019

Ramalho guides Noitgedacht SC to victory

Ramalho guides Noitgedacht SC to victory

Mar 07, 2019

Mathematically, Jaguars still not home But favoured to win today’s Day/Nighter against Red Force

Mathematically, Jaguars still not home But...

Mar 07, 2019

Long serving administrator, FIFA Referee, Lawrence Griffith, awarded Medal of Service

Long serving administrator, FIFA Referee,...

Mar 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Now is the time

    Now is the right time for the Rastafarian community to press for the decriminalization of marijuana. The government, which... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]