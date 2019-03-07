GMR&SC Drag Championship Kester Bowen looking for dream debut

Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
The first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship 2019 shifts off on Sunday, March 17 at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri. T
his year’s championship is expected to see larger participation with a number of new drivers throwing their hat into the ring.
One of those new competitors is Kester Bowen, a novice, who will be revving in the Bikes’ category next Sunday.
Bowen, who is a Lance Corporal in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), had just enough time to share with Kaieteur Sport his expectations for the March 17 showdown before he left for a one week training course.
“I expect to go out and give the fans a race worth their money. Hopefully good performances will take me up the pecking order since I’m just a novice and hopefully consistency can earn me a sponsor,” the 24-year-old noted.
Bowen further posited that, “I have been riding non-competitively for three years now and what I really want to do is make my father proud since he has been supporting and fueling my growth in the motor sport environment from the get go.”
Bowen will be in the superstock category with his Yamaha R6 which he stressed, had undergone a lot of work from his mechanic; Steven Rambarran.
The cost for fans to witness the action will cost $1000 for adults; $500 for children.
Mar 07, 2019Eight exciting matches are carded for tomorrow night when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition kicks off, at the New Amsterdam Stelling Tarmac. Defending champions Trafalgar...
Mar 07, 2019
Mar 07, 2019
Mar 07, 2019
Mar 07, 2019
Mar 07, 2019
The year 2019 has come at an uncertain time. Guyana is facing an egregious Constitutional monster that is making every citizen... more
Now is the right time for the Rastafarian community to press for the decriminalization of marijuana. The government, which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]yahoo.com