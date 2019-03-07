Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

GMR&SC Drag Championship Kester Bowen looking for dream debut

Mar 07, 2019

The first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship 2019 shifts off on Sunday, March 17 at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri. T

GDF Lance Corporal Kester Bowen and his Yamaha R6 motor cycle.

his year’s championship is expected to see larger participation with a number of new drivers throwing their hat into the ring.

One of those new competitors is Kester Bowen, a novice, who will be revving in the Bikes’ category next Sunday.
Bowen, who is a Lance Corporal in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), had just enough time to share with Kaieteur Sport his expectations for the March 17 showdown before he left for a one week training course.
“I expect to go out and give the fans a race worth their money. Hopefully good performances will take me up the pecking order since I’m just a novice and hopefully consistency can earn me a sponsor,” the 24-year-old noted.
Bowen further posited that, “I have been riding non-competitively for three years now and what I really want to do is make my father proud since he has been supporting and fueling my growth in the motor sport environment from the get go.”
Bowen will be in the superstock category with his Yamaha R6 which he stressed, had undergone a lot of work from his mechanic; Steven Rambarran.
The cost for fans to witness the action will cost $1000 for adults; $500 for children.

 

