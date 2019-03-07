GCF 2019 Jr. Qualifiers – UG’s Andre Jagnandan pips Ghansham Allijohn to top spot Rajiv Lee and Chelsea Juma finish 3rd and 4th

It was a tournament full of emotional drama, tears being shed, heads hurt and tensions when the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) hosted its 2019 Junior Qualifiers. Making his return to chess this year, Andre Jagnandan edged Ghansham Allijohn on ‘Progressive Ratings’ even though both players finished on 6 points from 7 games, to capture his second tournament of the year.

Last Sunday Jagnandan defeated Savir Gookul and Ethan Lee in round five and six; his only loss came against QC ‘Chess Prodigy’ Rajiv Lee in their highly anticipated game. Lee, known for his aggressive style brushed aside Jagnandan and will be a key contender in this year’s Junior National Chess Championships.

Guyana’s Ghansham ‘Lil Anand’ Allijohn displayed his solid positional style with convincing wins against Sasha Shariff, Savir Gookul and Ronan Lee in the last three rounds. His only loss was against Jagnandan on time in a slightly better position.

Rajiv Lee secured his place as well with a draw against higher ranked and rated Jaden Taylor and detrimental wins against Nellisha Johnson and tournament winner Jagnandan. However, all eyes were on rising female Chelsea Juma of Saints.

Needing to win all of her games on the final day to qualify, Juma showed why she is the current #1 ranked Under-14 female Guyanese player in World Chess Federation player rankings. Her first victim was Akili Theophil of Christ Church followed by UG student Aravinda Singh in rounds 5 and 6.

Juma secured her spot beautifully in round 7 with a Bishop sacrifice to force her opponent Rodriguez into a losing end game where she forced mated him in 6 moves. St. Stanislaus College 6th Form student Jarell Troyer returned on Sunday last with a bang after losing consecutive games on Saturday.

He won all three of his last games to secure his spot as well. His fellow school mate Jaden Taylor suffered mixed fortunes, but was able to secure his place as well with some solid draws. Finishing 7th was Ethan Lee of Marian Academy, who seems to be out of form compared to his performance in 2018.

It was tough luck for Savir Gookul, who was in 2nd place going into the final day to qualify, however, he lost his last 3 games that blew his chances away. Last year’s qualifiers, Odit Rodriguez, Ronan Lee, Nellisha Johnson and Sasha Shariff, all failed in their bids to qualify.

Outstanding performances were recorded by new kids on the block, Samirah Gobin of Al Ghazali Islamic School who finished above Chess Olympians Nellisha and Sasha. Taking the what was billed as the ‘Game of tournament’ prize was 8 year-old Arysh Raghunauth of Mae’s who played beautifully against the more experienced, Odit Rodriguez.

The Final seven players who will be playing against the GCF reigning Junior Champion Joshua Gopaul are: Andre Jagnandan, Ghansham Allijohn, Rajiv Lee, Chelsea Juma, Jarrell Troyer, Jaden Taylor and Ethan Lee.

Emerging as the Best Under-14 Females were Chelsea Juma and Samirah Gobin.

Best Under-12 Boys: 1st Noah Rahaman, 2nd Jacob McDonald.

Game of Tournament: Arysh Raghunauth.