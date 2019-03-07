G1 race is now F3 and Lower at KMTC Phagwah meet as entries close Sunday

Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
The organising committee of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) has made one change to their programme for the upcoming Phagwah meet fixed for Sunday March 17 at their Turf Club at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne. The G1 race is now for horses classified F3 and Lower and carries a first prize of $340,000, second place will receive $170,000, third place $85,000 and fourth place $42,000.
Other races listed are L-Non Earner which fetches a top purse of $130,000, three year-old Guyana Bred for a winning prize of $250,000, J and K in which the champion will pocket $200,000, L-Non winner W/A for a top prize of $150,000 and L Open which will see the winner taking home $180,000.
The races are being run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and entries close on Sunday; no late entries will be accepted. Contact can be made with Ivan Dipnarine on 331-0316, Justice Cecil Kennard on 623-7609 or 225-4818, Fazil Habibulla on 657-7010, Dennis DeRoop on640-6396 and Compton Sancho 691-1174.
Among the sponsors assisting the staging of the event are: Ansa Mc Al Trading Ltd., Demerara Distillers Ltd., Muneshwar’s Ltd., Republic Bank, Hand-in-Hand Insurance, Dalip Trading, Horse Shoe Racing Service, Nand Persaud and Co., Mike’s Pharmacy, Patsan Trading Enterprise, JP Ghamandi, Mattai’s Supermarket, Kanhai’s Guyana Electrical Agency, Silvie’s General Store, Rice Miller-Kissoon Dyal, Rohan Oditt of M and B Contracting Company, D. Gobin Agri Spares of Essequibo, Goodwood Racing Service, Mohamed’s Enterprise and L. Seepersaud Maraj and Sons.
