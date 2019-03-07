Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

G1 race is now F3 and Lower at KMTC Phagwah meet as entries close Sunday

Mar 07, 2019 Sports 0

The organising committee of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) has made one change to their programme for the upcoming Phagwah meet fixed for Sunday March 17 at their Turf Club at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne. The G1 race is now for horses classified F3 and Lower and carries a first prize of $340,000, second place will receive $170,000, third place $85,000 and fourth place $42,000.
Other races listed are L-Non Earner which fetches a top purse of $130,000, three year-old Guyana Bred for a winning prize of $250,000, J and K in which the champion will pocket $200,000, L-Non winner W/A for a top prize of $150,000 and L Open which will see the winner taking home $180,000.
The races are being run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and entries close on Sunday; no late entries will be accepted. Contact can be made with Ivan Dipnarine on 331-0316, Justice Cecil Kennard on 623-7609 or 225-4818, Fazil Habibulla on 657-7010, Dennis DeRoop on640-6396 and Compton Sancho 691-1174.
Among the sponsors assisting the staging of the event are: Ansa Mc Al Trading Ltd., Demerara Distillers Ltd., Muneshwar’s Ltd., Republic Bank, Hand-in-Hand Insurance, Dalip Trading, Horse Shoe Racing Service, Nand Persaud and Co., Mike’s Pharmacy, Patsan Trading Enterprise, JP Ghamandi, Mattai’s Supermarket, Kanhai’s Guyana Electrical Agency, Silvie’s General Store, Rice Miller-Kissoon Dyal, Rohan Oditt of M and B Contracting Company, D. Gobin Agri Spares of Essequibo, Goodwood Racing Service, Mohamed’s Enterprise and L. Seepersaud Maraj and Sons.

More in this category

Sports

Berbice Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ opens tomorrow

Berbice Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ opens tomorrow

Mar 07, 2019

  Eight exciting matches are carded for tomorrow night when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition kicks off, at the New Amsterdam Stelling Tarmac. Defending champions Trafalgar...
Read More
GMR&SC Drag Championship Kester Bowen looking for dream debut

GMR&SC Drag Championship Kester Bowen...

Mar 07, 2019

Trophy Stall, Karibee Rice, Jumbo Jet onboard Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana

Trophy Stall, Karibee Rice, Jumbo Jet onboard...

Mar 07, 2019

Ramalho guides Noitgedacht SC to victory

Ramalho guides Noitgedacht SC to victory

Mar 07, 2019

Mathematically, Jaguars still not home But favoured to win today’s Day/Nighter against Red Force

Mathematically, Jaguars still not home But...

Mar 07, 2019

Long serving administrator, FIFA Referee, Lawrence Griffith, awarded Medal of Service

Long serving administrator, FIFA Referee,...

Mar 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Now is the time

    Now is the right time for the Rastafarian community to press for the decriminalization of marijuana. The government, which... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]