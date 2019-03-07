From Canada, to court to jail is a short trip



When people do something in dis country and dem want to run away, de first place dem does run is Canada. And dat is because Canada don’t fight down nobody. Is a big country and it always want people, but not scampish people.

De man who was wukking wid de Rice Board find out dat SOCU was looking to arrest him fuh some money dat de Rice Board get from Venezuela, so de man jump pon a plane and head straight to Canada.

Anodda man who use to wuk wid GPL do de same thing. He too run to Canada, but he smell de rat and jump cross de border. He now live in Queens, but he always got an eye out fuh de immigration.

Dis one had a Guyanese fuh a lawyer. Dem boys did know de lawyer, because he too live in Canada. Dis same lawyer coulda get he head chop off, because he bet dem boys dat Guyana would never get back dis man.

But he forget dat Canada don’t like crooks. Dat is de same country dat tell a certain man dat he got to explain dem charges wha he get before he can travel to Canada.

And dat is how de Rice Board man walk off de plane at de airport and straight into SOCU hand. Yesterday before he could ketch he breath, he was before de magistrate and before he could sit down, he was in de prison van heading to jail. He family didn’t get time to talk to him.

Last night he had to deal wid mosquitoes. When he been in de detention centre in Canada, he had a nice place wid bunks and shower and things like dat. Food was almost like home.

All de money he got couldn’t buy a proppa piece of sponge fuh he lie down. He couldn’t get a can of Baygon fuh spray de bugs dat keep him busy all night.

Dem boys sure he would willingly give back all de money dem seh he tek, just to be li’l comfortable.

Talk half and watch out fuh more people coming back from Canada.