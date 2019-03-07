Berbice Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ opens tomorrow

Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Eight exciting matches are carded for tomorrow night when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition kicks off, at the New Amsterdam Stelling Tarmac.

The Berbice action promises to be entertaining as was the case in the other zone and usually associated with this tournament.

Defending champions Trafalgar will open their title defence against Rose Hall starting at 19:00 hours.
Sixteen teams from East and West Berbice will battle for supremacy over three days of competition with the other playing days being Saturday and March 16th to see who will be “Made of More” in the regional sub-meet.
The teams in Group A are: Trafalgar, Rose Hall, Litchfield, Canje, Hopetown, Black Sharks, Bam Boys and NA Kings ‘B’, while Group ‘B’ will feature: NA Kings, Fast Seven, Outsiders, Goalers, East Bank Gunners, Constab, Twenties and Top Form.
Guinness Brand Executive Lee Baptiste disclosed that all systems are place for the competition which has become a popular event on the sports calendar in the Ancient County.
“Berbicians and football lovers alike can expect an entertaining three nights of action and we are urging fans to be early to witness some very exciting games,” he added.
Baptiste added that this is the second sub-Meet for 2019 following the successful hosting of the West Demerara/East Bank zone last month at Pouderoyen tarmac in West Demerara where Brothers United emerged as the champions and will advance to the national playoffs later this year. The winners of the Berbice zone will also book a place in the playoffs.
The tournament’s coordinator is former national goalkeeper Philip Carrington and the sponsors are Banks DIH Limited through its Guinness Brand and Colours Boutique of Robb Street, Georgetown.

 

