Woodpecker Products Women’s First Division Hockey League GBTI GCC humble Spartans 9-1 on Monday

Mar 06, 2019

Play in the Woodpecker Products Women’s 1st Division Outdoor Hockey League continued on Monday night at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground on Shivnarine Chanderpaul Drive with one match. Favourites GBTI GCC enjoyed a massive 9-1 victory over the B side GCC Spartans with braces from Gabriella Xavier, Carina Moller and Sonia Jardine, while Shebiki Baptiste, Dominque DeGroot and Marzana Fiedtkou each banged in one goal.

GBTI’s Marzana Fiedtkou being tracked by Spartan’s Kirsten Gomes.

The Spartans contained GBTI somewhat in the early stages of the game, conceding just one goal during the first 15-minute quarter of play, but from the second period of play onwards, the more seasoned side began to dominate.

GBTI GCC’s Gabriella Xavier (on the ball) scored a brace in her team’s 9-1 win against Spartans.

Meanwhile, in the four games played during last weekend, Pepsi Hikers and Saints men stood out in the Farfan & Mendes 1st division league, while Saints defeated Old Fort.
The Hikers pummeled Old Fort 11-0 in a very lopsided contest.
Bounty GCC and Saints played to a 0-0 stalemate on Saturday and Pepsi Hikers grabbed their second win of the weekend by beating the developmental Supernova team 2-0.
On Sunday, Saints handed the developing Old Fort side their second loss of the weekend during the 4-2 result.
In the points’ table, Saints sit atop the Farfan & Mendes men’s table with four points after the second round, while GBTI’s GCC are top of the Woodpecker Products women’s division with six points.

 

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

