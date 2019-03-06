Latest update March 6th, 2019 12:44 AM

As anger continues to grow over the madness on the roadways by especially minibus drivers, yet another one found itself the subject of conversation yesterday.
The bus, BLL 1949, crashed into a Mazda Axela yesterday at the Barr Street/Vlissengen Road intersection. The bus ended in the trench and the car was damaged.
A pregnant woman and child were among those said to have been rushed to the hospital.

 

