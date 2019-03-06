Spring Garden residents save 40-year-old house following apartment fire.

The residents of Spring Garden saved a home from being engulfed in flames last Sunday night, after the bottom flat mysteriously ignited.

Some-time around 20:45 hrs on Sunday night, the bottom flat of the home, which is located at Spring Garden on the Essequibo Coast, ignited. Based on reports, the double flat home is owned by 76-year- old Madai Sharma.

This publication understands that at the time of the fire, the woman was in Georgetown, spending time with her relatives.

Nevertheless, the woman’s relative, 22-year-old Kujeshwar, better known as Naresh, was alone at home when the fire started. It is believed that Naresh occupies the single room apartment down stairs, where the fire reportedly started.

The young man told reporters yesterday that he was cooking on a kerosene stove. He further claimed that he subsequently left for the road, and it was upon his return that he saw his apartment on fire.

It is believed that the fire was first spotted by the woman’s son, Gowkarran Sharma, who lives with his family right next door to his mother’s home.

The 40-year-old man told reporters that when he saw the apartment on fire, he immediately raised an alarm and then proceeded to save the home.

Sharma with the help of neighbours and even his family, quickly managed to bring the fire under control before it complete engulfed the home, which is believed to be 40 years old.

The Guyana Fire Service on the other hand was commended for its timely response, which family members claim was within a 15-minute time frame. It was noted that Spring Garden is located at least 15 miles from Anna Regina, where the Fire Station is located.

Based on reports, the entire bottom flat was completely destroyed along with a number of house hold and electrical items, which included a bed, gas stove, fridge, microwave and music set. The fire department has since launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.