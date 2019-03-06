Spooner, Hinds slam centuries Adams grabs 5

Centuries by Joel Spooner and Adrian Hinds and a five-wicket haul from Jonathan Adams crowned a fine weekend for Transport Sports Club when the Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods Generation Next U19 tournament continued.

Transport SC and Queen’s College played to a draw at Gandhi Youth Organisation ground on Sunday. Batting first, Transport SC piled up 361-9 in 43 overs declared. Spooner struck 10 fours and 11 sixes in a top score of 126, while Hinds made an even hundred which included eight fours and five sixes. Alex Persaud contributed 43 and Riyad Latif 26. Vickash Jaikaran claimed 3-60, Jadon Alves 2-79 and Navindra Persaud 2-85.

Queen’s College responded with 175-7 off their reduced quota of 41 overs following a rain interruption. El Nathan Suknandan slammed 66 not out while Bhedesh Persaud got 29 and Navindra Persaud 27. Akeem Clarke captured 3-37 while Latif, Adams and Spooner had one each.

On Saturday, Transport SC overcame host Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) by 22 runs. Transport SC took first knock and were bowled out for 99. Spooner made 38 with six fours and one six as Daniel Mootoo picked up 3-10, Muniram Singh 3-18, Ashmead Nedd 2-17 and Dequan Bamfield 2-22. DCC were sent packing for 77 in reply with Garrick Persaud scoring 13 and Nedd 12; Adams bagged 5-11, Akeem Clarke 3-28 and Spooner 2-13.