Residents capture bandit after Sophia teacher robbed of motorcycle, chain.

Sophia residents arrested a bandit on Monday shortly after he robbed a teacher. Police are searching for his accomplice now, it was disclosed yesterday.
According to the police, on Monday, a 20-year-old teacher of ‘D’ Field Sophia, East Coast Demerara, was accosted and relieved of her necklace and motorcycle in front of the school she teaches in the area.
Police said that one of the perpetrators was promptly apprehended with the motorcycle by public-spirited citizens and handed over.
The other suspect who goes by the alias “Red Man” is currently being sought.
The crime was committed about 14:30h Monday whilst the victim was in the process of leaving the school premises.
The 33-year-old suspect of Front Road, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown is cooperating with investigations. He is also being questioned in relation to several similar offences.
“The Guyana Police Force wishes to publicly commend those citizens who have responded to the victim’s calls for assistance, for their brave and courageous actions and for supporting law enforcement.”

