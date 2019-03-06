Latest update March 6th, 2019 12:41 AM

Protests against Region One chairman

Mar 06, 2019

A number of residents of Mabaruma, Region One, yesterday protested against Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, who is facing sex accusations against a man, 22, who is challenged intellectually.
The Child Care and Protection Agency along with the police, is continuing to investigate the case.
Ashley is accused by the man of plying him with liquor and “touching” him in a city hotel room.

