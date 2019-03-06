Presidency and Security Ministries receive multimillion-dollar bids for vehicles

Latest update March 6th, 2019 12:40 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) received bids for 27 projects yesterday, most notably for the purchase of over a dozen vehicles and motorcycles for the Ministries of the Presidency and Public Security.
Ministry of the Presidency
Procurement of Twelve (12) New Vehicles
Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of New Vehicles, Motorcycles, ATV & Flashlights with Siren, Lots 1-3, GPF
Procurement of Office Equipment and Furniture, GFS
Procurement of Equipment and Furniture – GPF
Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of Exercise Bay, Mazaruni Prisons
Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Mahdia Divisional Head Quarter – Guyana Police Force
Design and Supervision Services for the Extension of Storage Bond, Georgetown Prisons
Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Selected Police Stations in Region 4
Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of Fort Wellington Divisional Head Quarter – Guyana Police Force
Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Leonora Police Station
Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Anna Regina Police Station
Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Mabaruma Divisional Head Quarter – Guyana Police Force
Mar 06, 2019Centuries by Joel Spooner and Adrian Hinds and a five-wicket haul from Jonathan Adams crowned a fine weekend for Transport Sports Club when the Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods...
Mar 06, 2019
Mar 06, 2019
Mar 05, 2019
Mar 05, 2019
Mar 05, 2019
It is this writer’s opinion that GECOM is not being candid about elections preparations. This columnist did not support... more
The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine down. I opened... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]