Presidency and Security Ministries receive multimillion-dollar bids for vehicles

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) received bids for 27 projects yesterday, most notably for the purchase of over a dozen vehicles and motorcycles for the Ministries of the Presidency and Public Security.

 

Ministry of the Presidency

 

Procurement of Twelve (12) New Vehicles

 

 

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of New Vehicles, Motorcycles, ATV & Flashlights with Siren, Lots 1-3, GPF

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of Office Equipment and Furniture, GFS

 

Procurement of Equipment and Furniture – GPF

 

 

 

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of Exercise Bay, Mazaruni Prisons

 

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Mahdia Divisional Head Quarter – Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Extension of Storage Bond, Georgetown Prisons

 

 

 

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Selected Police Stations in Region 4

 

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of Fort Wellington Divisional Head Quarter – Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Leonora Police Station

 

 

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Anna Regina Police Station

 

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Mabaruma Divisional Head Quarter – Guyana Police Force

 

