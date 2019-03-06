Peter Ramsaroop questioned at CID Headquarters in Charrandass probe

People’s Progressive Party supporter Peter Ramsaroop was questioned yesterday at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, in connection with what police say is an ongoing investigation into allegations against

former AFC member, Charrandass Persaud.

Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, confirmed to Kaieteur News that Ramsaroop was questioned, and promised more information shortly.

In a press conference last January, the Top Cop had said that police received ‘corroboration’ from gold dealers who were interviewed during an ongoing probe into bribery and other allegations against Persaud.

At the time, James had said that the investigation had “gone a significant way,” and that the police may approach Canadian officials ‘if necessary’ to have Persaud extradited for questioning.

James confirmed that Persaud, a Canadian citizen, is under investigation into allegations of bribery and the reported shipping of gold out of Guyana.

James had described the matter as one of “national security.”

But it is unclear what information police may be seeking from Ramsaroop regarding the probe police are said to be conducting.

The allegations against Persaud surfaced shortly after the former AFC MP shocked his colleagues by supporting the Opposition PPP’s no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018.

Ramsaroop later accompanied Persaud through the rear entrance of Parliament Building.

They then entered a waiting car.

Ramsaroop later accompanied Persaud to a Barbados-bound airplane at the Ogle International Airport.