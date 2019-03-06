Latest update March 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

People want to know wha dem getting

Everybody know Exxon find oil and boasting how much million barrels it gun produce. It building some big boats to transport de oil and when it sell Guyana suppose to get money.
But de problem is that Guyana is just like dem li’l gyal who going out in de world fuh de first time. Dem got to mix wid tricksters and con men.  Dem gun see people smiling and mekking offers but as old people seh, “All skin teeth nah laugh.”
When Exxon come and it mek de promise to Guyana de politicians smile. That oil is wha causing de problems today. Guyana didn’t believe that she had all of wha Exxon find suh de visitors had a nice time. Now people want to know wha dem getting.
Dem know Exxon getting pre contract cost, dem getting odda cost and dem getting a big percentage. De question is wha Guyana getting.
When Bookers been here and was producing sugar, Guyanese use to get de job to cut de cane and fetch it to de factors. Bookers use to allow dem to ketch couple fish in de estate trench. De people never see one cent of de money that dem produce.
That as fuh de big managers and dem family. Bookers use to pay plane ticket fuh dem family to go home to England pun holidays. It also use to pay fuh de children to go to England and study.
Times change but de conditions is almost de same. All de big ones in de oil industry is still de foreigners and de people who going home by plane fuh de holidays is still de foreigners. De Guyanese is still de labourers and if dem get a li’l office wuk de most dem gun get to do is drive de company vehicle.
That is why dem boys want people to ask, every chance dem get, is wha dem really getting from de farrin companies that wukking in Guyana. Rusal done seh that it ain’t giving Guyanese nutten.
Talk half and don’t settle fuh next to nutten.

