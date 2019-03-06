Night swims for National Aquatic Centre soon

DPI, Guyana, – Local swimmers will soon have the opportunity to further hone their skills during the late hours of the day, as the National Sports Commission (NSC) is set to install pool lights at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara. This project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of this year.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Director of Sport, Christopher Jones said: “We will be erecting a 40-foot tower or should I say a pole at the National Aquatic Centre and the installation of the lights which will afford the activities beyond sundown to continue.”

The Sport Director explained that the decision was taken after several local swim clubs indicated their desire to have night swims/training introduced at the facility.

“Currently, we have perimeter lighting around the facility but the various swim clubs would have indicated to us [NSC] that they want to introduce night swims not only for practices but to also conduct competitions,” he explained.

Jones noted that the Aquatic Centre has made a huge impact on the country’s local swimmers since its official opening on November 4, 2011. The swimming facility boasts an Olympic size 50-metre pool and is one of the few located in the Caribbean.

Since its opening, a number of prestigious swim meets were hosted at the swimming facility which includes the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) games and the 23rdCaribbean Junior Swim Meet in 2017 which featured swimmers from Guyana, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Grenada, Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago.

The pool is also available to the public and can be utilised on Thursdays from 10:00hrs to 15:00hrs and on Sundays from 10:00hrs to 17:00hrs at a minimal cost of $1,000 per person 15 years and older. (Neola Damon/DPI)