Latest update March 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Night swims for National Aquatic Centre soon

Mar 06, 2019 Sports 0

DPI, Guyana, – Local swimmers will soon have the opportunity to further hone their skills during the late hours of the day, as the National Sports Commission (NSC) is set to install pool lights at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara. This project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of this year.

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones. (DPI photo)

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Director of Sport, Christopher Jones said: “We will be erecting a 40-foot tower or should I say a pole at the National Aquatic Centre and the installation of the lights which will afford the activities beyond sundown to continue.”
The Sport Director explained that the decision was taken after several local swim clubs indicated their desire to have night swims/training introduced at the facility.
“Currently, we have perimeter lighting around the facility but the various swim clubs would have indicated to us [NSC] that they want to introduce night swims not only for practices but to also conduct competitions,” he explained.
Jones noted that the Aquatic Centre has made a huge impact on the country’s local swimmers since its official opening on November 4, 2011. The swimming facility boasts an Olympic size 50-metre pool and is one of the few located in the Caribbean.
Since its opening, a number of prestigious swim meets were hosted at the swimming facility which includes the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) games and the 23rdCaribbean Junior Swim Meet in 2017 which featured swimmers from Guyana, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Grenada, Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago.
The pool is also available to the public and can be utilised on Thursdays from 10:00hrs to 15:00hrs and on Sundays from 10:00hrs to 17:00hrs at a minimal cost of $1,000 per person 15 years and older. (Neola Damon/DPI)

More in this category

Sports

BCB/New Building Society Ltd 40-Overs Cricket Tournament D’Edward crush Young Warriors to advance to Final – face Rose Hall Town Bakewell for title

BCB/New Building Society Ltd 40-Overs Cricket Tournament D’Edward...

Mar 06, 2019

D’Edward Cricket Club of West Bank Berbice on Sunday last, created history by becoming the first Club from Region 5 to reach the Final of the New Building Society Ltd countywide 40-Overs Cricket...
Read More
Fisherman Masters claim Trophy Stall Mash softball title

Fisherman Masters claim Trophy Stall Mash...

Mar 06, 2019

Berbice Volleyball Association holds successful awards ceremony

Berbice Volleyball Association holds successful...

Mar 06, 2019

Concacaf Nations League Countdown Golden Jaguars to engage Suriname in warm up match Engaged Fruta Conquerors in training match

Concacaf Nations League Countdown Golden Jaguars...

Mar 06, 2019

Basketball on the rise in Bartica – BBA President Kenneth Williams Benefits of enhanced facilities bouncing in

Basketball on the rise in Bartica – BBA...

Mar 06, 2019

All Stars are Wakenaam NDC Dominoes champ

All Stars are Wakenaam NDC Dominoes champ

Mar 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Service…Guyana-style

    The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine down. I opened... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]