Murdered dad was “very special” — relatives –he died from blunt trauma to the head-PM

Excited and eager to see his bundle of joy, 25-year-old Arshad Ali of Bennet Dam, Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice had written his child’s name in the palm of his hands. He was heading to the Masjid on bicycle to offer prayers for his baby that was making her way into the world on Friday at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

He had planned to retreat to the hospital where his wife was giving birth after he was done at the Masjid but Ali never made it to even offer his prayers. His life was unexpectedly cut short after a drug addict from his village dealt him lashes to his head with an iron bar while he was riding out the street.

He collapsed to the ground unconscious. It was an incident that had the community reeling in shock. He died at the very hospital where his wife was admitted to give birth to their daughter.

According to the Post Mortem conducted by Government Pathologist Vivekanand Bridgmohan yesterday, Ali died from shock and haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to his head. The suspect is expected to be charged today as well.

The dead man’s uncle, Mohamed Ahmad, with whom he lived in Canje, relayed that his nephew was “a gem” to the family. “He had a personality that anyone would fall in love with it; the man had a personality you just can’t escape”.

He added that when the news broke that Ali was killed, “I saw men, of all race who worked with him, crying like a baby. Nobody just could not believe. I know he had to die but the manner in which he died was so traumatizing for everybody”. Although he has not seen Ali’s body, he explained that at some point he will have to face reality. “I really can’t bring myself to look at him yet but I know I have to bathe him (today) and dress him so I know I will have to see him eventually”.

Ahmad explained that he has not seen Ali’s daughter as yet but added that after the funeral he will take some time off to visit the child and her mother, “because the only connection we have now with him, is the baby, the baby will be our solace and comfort for him because we have lost him.”

The uncle stated that Ali had only recently completed construction of his home and moved in two months ago. Next month Ali and his wife would have also celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

“I don’t think anyone would want a better son than Arshad. He was a special guy, really special,” Ahmad said, then burst into tears.

Ali’s body will be laid to rest today.