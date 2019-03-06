Mother of five remanded for allegedly selling ganja

A mother of five children was on Monday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty after a sting operation by members of the police force allegedly exposed her for selling narcotics.

Rosalyn Berkley appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charge which alleged that on March 1, 2019, she had in her possession 611 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused was represented by attorney at law Dexter Todd. He informed the court that Berkley is 49 years of age. He went on to say that the mother of five is a shop owner.

According to the attorney the police found the narcotics in the yard which houses over 20 persons. The attorney pushed to say that he was instructed by Berkley that the arresting rank threatened to get her in prison even if it is not on this charge.

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris related that on the day in question the police went to a shop which is known for selling narcotics.

Under the pretence of making a purchase of narcotics the accused was approached by a police officer in plain clothing.

Berkley allegedly went to another female who then went away in a motor car for about 15 minutes and returned with a black bulky bag. It was opened by the undercover police where it was revealed that the bag contained a quantity of stems, leaves and seeds suspected to be narcotics.

The officer then alerted others who were at specific locations. They then gathered and presented themselves as police in plainclothes. The female allegedly ran through the crowd at that point and made good her escape.

The accused was cautioned and admitted to the allegation after it was put to her. She was arrested and taken into custody where the charge was later made out against her.

Attorney Todd objected to the fact that the shop is known for selling drugs as there were no charges made. He also mentioned that nothing was weighed in his client’s presence and there is no written caution statement.

Moreover, the attorney moved to say that based on his instructions, on the day in question someone approached his client to make a purchase.

Berkley then observed the money he handed over to be counterfeit. The customer upon reaching into his pocket she observed a gun. From a past experience of being robbed the defendant shoved the person and attempted to run.

The person held unto her by the hair and they got into a scuffle. Other persons intervened and only then did they identify themselves as police officers.

Prosecutor Harris objected to bail based on the fact that no special reason was given to the police when the accused was arrested.

Magistrate McGusty then upheld the submission made by the prosecutor and remanded Berkley to prison. The matter was adjourned until March 11, 2019 for the next court hearing.