Miner gets 7 years for manslaughter

In an act of mercy, the Suddie High Court yesterday granted a reduced sentence of seven years, to a miner who pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The accused, 23-year-old Devanand Singh was charged with killing his brother Devendra Alfred, 22. The accused when he appeared before Judge Sandil Kissoon yesterday, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court heard that on June 15, 2014, the accused just being 18 years old at that time, was consuming alcohol with his older brother in a mining camp located at Sand Hill, Cuyuni River. At 1 am on June 16, 2014, an argument erupted between the accused and the deceased.

After both parties ran for weapons, the accused inflicted a stab wound to his brother’s left side abdomen. The court also heard that his brother died as a result of the injury, which was reported from the autopsy examination as bleeding from a raptured spleen.

On the said day, June 16, 2014, the accused Devanand Singh detailed in his caution statement the events leading to his brother’s death. The accused also on that day expressed remorse for what he had done and he said they were both high.

In his plea for a lenient sentence, the defense council, Lachmin Dindyal, pointed out that his client was remorseful and that he had already spent five years in prison. Dindyal also noted that while in prison, his client had already successfully completed a course in anger management and would have pursued a number of courses to enhance his technical skills.

The attorney also highlighted that his client’s behaviour has been excellent and that he had no previous convictions.

Even in his own plea, Singh begged Judge Kissoon that the court grant him mercy. He said that he didn’t willfully murder his brother. Rather they were both intoxicated and he had no idea what came next.

The Judge considered a number of factors before passing a lenient sentence. He took into account the accused honesty in pleading guilty and the fact that he had already served 5 years for the crime against him. He also noted that the injury inflicted was a single injury. Judge Kissoon after considering the factors for a reduced penalty, reduced Singh’s sentence by 10 years, and instead imposed a sentence of seven years imprisonment.