McDoom robbers jailed for 3 years

Three men were each sent to prison for three years yesterday after they were found guilty of a robbery under-arms charge, at the conclusion of a trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The men, Anthony Damon, 21, a fisherman of Lot 2 Water Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Eion Trotman, 27, a labourer of B Field Sophia; and Kevin Abraham, 26, of Queenstown, Georgetown, were on trial before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess.

They were convicted of robbing three passengers at Middle Street, McDoom, East Bank Demerara, on December 13, 2017.

On December 13, 2017, at McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara, the three while being armed with guns, robbed Ryan Thomas of $4,000 cash.

On the same day, the three men at the same location, robbed Seyedia Azeez of a quantity of articles valued $43,000.

And also on the same day, again at McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara, the trio while being in company of each other and armed with guns, robbed Luthi Persaud of a quantity of articles valued $55,000.

The men had denied the charges on their first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, hence they were granted bail and their matters were transferred to Magistrate Bess.

It was reported that after the robbery, the men were caught in a house at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, covered in sheets and pretending to be asleep.

The Magistrate in coming to his ruling told the court that he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the trio committed the offence.

He added that the Prosecution was able to lead sufficient evidence against them; hence he sentenced them to three years’ imprisonment each.

According to information, on the day in question, the men boarded a minibus at the Stabroek Market square around 10:00 hrs. When the vehicle stopped at McDoom, the three men requested to disembark at Middle Street, McDoom.

It was reported that after the men exited the vehicle, one of them drew a handgun from his waist and relieved the driver of $4,000 cash and robbed the other passengers of their valuables, before making good their escape.

A patrol commander who was passing at the time gave chase behind the trio. They were all arrested in a house at Second Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara. It was reported that on entering the home, one of them was covered with a sheet, pretending to be asleep and the other two were found relaxing in the living room. The stolen items were also recovered at the house.

They were all arrested and taken to the police station.