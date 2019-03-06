Man freed of narcotics charge

Udoc Anthony Nedd walked out of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts a free man yesterday after a drug trafficking charge against him was dismissed by City Magistrate Dylon Bess who uphel

d a no-case submission presented by Nedd’s Attorney-at-Law, Siand Dhurjon.

Police had contended that on March 27, 2018, they visited Nedd’s Campbellville, Georgetown home where they conducted a raid and found 444 grams of cannabis sativa (marijuana) on a kitchen counter in a jar and under a bed in the home.

As a result of the discovery, Nedd was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

At Nedd’s first arraignment before a Magistrate he had been refused bail and was remanded to prison. His lawyer, Dhurjon, however made a successful petition for bail before a Judge at the High Court in Georgetown.

In upholding the no-case submission, Magistrate Bess stated that the prosecution failed to lead sufficient evidence to establish the elements of the offence. The Magistrate also stated that the prosecution failed to prove that Nedd was in possession of the marijuana, for which the amount could not be proven.

Added to that, the Magistrate excluded from evidence photographs of the alleged narcotics as well as an oral admission police alleged Nedd gave, after certain objections were made by Dhurjon as it relates to admissibility.

Nedd’s trial commenced last year May.