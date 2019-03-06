Man fined $15,000 for beating errant wife

John Williams yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with allegedly assaulting his common-law wife with a cutlass.

It was alleged that on February 27, 2019 at Hell Hill Matthew’s Ridge, the accused unlawfully assaulted Joan Glasgow to cause her actual bodily harm. He pleaded guilty.

Williams told the court that he is 31years old, that he resides at Matthew’s Ridge and does mining as his source of income.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield informed the court that the parties share a common-law relationship.

On the day in question around 06:00hrs the parties had a misunderstanding after which the defendant armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the victim several lashes to the head, shoulder and leg.

Glasgow at the time was holding their nine-month-old baby. After the incident the accused ran away and the matter was reported to the police.

On March 2, 2019 about 14:00hrs the victim was in her home lying on her bed when Williams walked in the house and snatched Glasgow by the hair. The victim then raised an alarm and the defendant again ran away.

Once again he made good his escape and another report was made to the police. Investigations were carried out which led to the arrest of the accused. The allegation was put to him and he admitted to it.

The injuries the victim sustained are swelling to the forehead, and blood under the skin at the shoulder and thigh.

Williams was later escorted to Georgetown where the present charge was made out against him.

When given a chance to explain himself the defendant stated that, “I don’t understand the big words the officer used just now when he talk but, this thing is a steady thing with this woman.”

He went on to say that, “She does go out and deh with next man. We have four children together and she nearly killed me because I went out with a next woman. I admit I am wrong for going out with another woman but when she nearly killed me, because I love her I didn’t make a report.”

The accused later mentioned that his common-law wife usually go out and imbibe alcohol while leaving their baby with the 10-year-old daughter.

Before sentence was passed Magistrate McLennan instructed a probation officer to investigate the allegations into the welfare of the children. She also advised Williams to not have his anger push him so far to beat up persons.

“You are not allowed to take the law into your own hands. You can’t go beating up people like you are their parent.”

Williams was fined of $15,000 for the offence. He was given two weeks to pay the fine or in default spend three weeks in prison.