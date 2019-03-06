Magistrate to rule on no case submission

Yesterday police prosecutor Neville Jeffers responded to the no-case submission by attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin that there is not sufficient evidence for his client Rick Seecharran to face a High Court trial.

Seecharran, 21, is accused of unlawfully killing his girlfriend, Sasia Adams.

On his first appearance he was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan last June. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on June 10, 2018, he unlawfully killed Sasia Adams.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) continued before the very magistrate after the charge was recommended by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), when the police forwarded a file to the chambers.

Attorney Datadin told the court that the Prosecution failed to prove their case against his client and he should not be called upon to lead a defence in the matter.

The lawyer added, that there is no evidence that his client committed the offence and as such, the matter should be dismissed.

However, prosecutor Jeffers in his response to the submission first highlighted that the defendant was given an opportunity to say something but, in his statement to the court he mentioned, “I told the police everything in my statement.”

It is from this that the prosecutor stated that what Seecharran is saying differs from what the witnesses mentioned to the court. Also the final words of the deceased do not support what the defendant is saying and it was given as evidence to the witnesses.

The prosecutor continued that the facts of the different version of events proves as direct result of death and the injuries sustained, and the accused was the last person with the deceased.

After listening to the response of the prosecution, magistrate McLennan is to rule on the matter next Monday on the sufficient evidence presented whether Seecharran should be processed for the High Court.

Adams, 19, formerly of East Street, Georgetown, had been employed at the Princess Ramada Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

According to a statement from the police, on the night of June 10, 2018, Adams and her boyfriend were travelling west along Lamaha Street, Georgetown, in a white Toyota 212 motorcar, when she opened the door and leapt from the car, landing on the southern side of the road.

The police said that the boyfriend picked up the woman and transported her to the hospital where she died. Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh gave her cause of death as blunt trauma to the head.

Based on reports, the police sought several extensions to further detain the boyfriend after there were conflicting reports surrounding the death of the teenager. It was reported that Adams, who was admitted to the hospital in a conscious state, told doctors that she had fallen down at home.