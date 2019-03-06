Kay’s Diamond Enterprise shooting death… Trio who went to scene with slain bandit released

Police have released the three men who were arrested outside of Kay’s Diamond Enterprise after Saturday’s bungled robbery.

An official said that they were released on cash bail yesterday afternoon after the 72-hour period that they could be held ended.

They have been instructed to report daily to the Alberttown Police Station.

The men were detained shortly after their friend, Gerally Johanison Henry, was shot dead inside the diamond establishment while attempting to rob the owner.

But although the three men had accompanied

Henry to the location, police have found no evidence that they knew of his plan to rob the jeweller.

One of the men alleged that Henry had claimed he was going to sell the businessman some gold.

According to reports, Henry had met one of the men, known as ‘Bow-foot’, on Friday. The two men were acquaintances from prison.

Henry had reportedly shown ‘Bow Foot’ a quantity of gold that he claimed that he would sell, and that he planned to go to the interior afterwards.

On Saturday, Henry and ‘Bow Foot,’ and a driver, who was among the detained men, went to Thomas and Middle Streets, where Kay’s Diamond Enterprise is located.

Henry contacted the jeweler by cell phone and indicated that he had some gold to sell.

Henry and the jewel store owner had reportedly met previously, when Henry had indicated that he wanted to go into the mining business.

Because he was known to the owner, Henry was allowed to enter the premises. Kaieteur News understands that the robber was aware that the building would not have been heavily guarded at that hour.

It is alleged that on entering, Henry immediately asked to use the washroom, and this aroused some suspicion.

According to one report, when Henry exited the washroom, he pointed a gun at the dealer.

However, the dealer reportedly managed to distract Henry and shot him dead.

Because the building is soundproof, Henry’s friends did not hear the gunfire and remained waiting.

Meanwhile, the businessman alerted ranks from the Alberttown Police Station, who arrived and arrested the trio.

While police said they recovered a 9mm pistol, with eight rounds in the magazine from the slain Henry, they found no firearms on the three men.

Kaieteur News understands that surveillance cameras on the premises recorded Henry and the three acquaintances arriving in the car. However, there were reportedly no cameras inside the premises to record the dramatic shootout.

The individual known as ‘Bow Foot’ was convicted in 2014 in connection with a robbery in which he and two others, Adrian Bishop, and Devon Forde, had relieved their victim of cash, jewellery and a Toyota Spacio.

He was later accused of robbing a woman of her cell phone.

‘Bow Foot’ was the only one present at his sentencing, since both his accomplices, Forde and Bishop, were killed.