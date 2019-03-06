Injured schoolboy gets support from Region Five administration

Shawndelle Melville, the mother of an 11-year-old lad, has been given monetary and material support to aid with his care and recovery in the hospital. The lad fell and severely injured himself while playing in the schoolyard at Belladrum Primary School in Mahaica/Berbice, Region Five, two weeks ago.

Melville received a financial donation of $100,000 along with a food hamper and other supplies, compliments of the Education Department of the Regional Administration. There was a brief handing over ceremony at the Department’s Head Office at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice.

Her son, a Grade Six student of the Belladrum Primary School, was playing in the schoolyard during a school break on February 19, last, when he fell and severely injured himself. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was found to have damaged a kidney.

His recovery from the injury was estimated to take a minimum of six weeks.

The donation followed a recommendation by the officers of the Welfare Section who investigated the incident and found that the lad was the child of a single parent, who was having difficulty providing him with the necessary support during his period of recovery.

The Senior Welfare Officer Gloria Davidson and Schools Welfare Officer, Roxanne La Rose had requested support from the Necessitous Cases Fund of the Department.

During the handing over, Regional Education Officer, Deon Lewis, said she was hopeful the donation would provide substantial relief for the mother and her son.