Incinerator site on fire

Mar 06, 2019 News 0

Fire raged out of control at M&CC compound on Princes Street. Fire fighters and police rushed to the scene yesterday afternoon. Reports are that someone lit a small fire in the compound and with the heavy winds and old debris at the dumpsite, the fire spread out-of-control quickly causing a thick black smoke and much discomfort to many residents in the immediate area. (Zaheer Khan photo)

