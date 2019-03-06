GECOM and the bloodthirsty ignorance of history by the PPP

It is this writer’s opinion that GECOM is not being candid about elections preparations. This columnist did not support President Granger’s action outside of the Carter formula to appoint a GECOM chairman.

My feeling at the time was that Granger had his point man all the time waiting that is why he kept rejecting simple, plain, comprehensible words in the constitution that graphically informs the reader of the constitution that the GECOM chairman does not necessarily have to come from a person who was or is a judge (see my column of Tuesday, October 24, 2017 captioned, “The mystery Dr. Clive Thomas and the AFC should explain.”)

I believe given all that has gone down with GECOM since the ruling coalition lost the no confidence vote (NCV) on December 21, last year, we have returned, not returning, but have gone back to the era of GECOM and its chair, Justice Harold Bollers.

Stabroek News editorial of February 11, 2019 was not diplomatic. It thinks the GECOM chairman was selected for reasons of partisanship. I quote; “Between them, President Granger and Justice Patterson have managed to recreate the spectre of the three-man commission headed by Sir Harold Bollers, which commission presided over the last rigged general elections in 1985.”

When Granger went outside the Carter tradition of selecting chairmanships, the PPP must have had an emotional tsunami. From Cheddi Jagan in 1992 to Ramotar in 2015, a span of 23 years, the PPP resisted the advice of the OAS, and other foreign and local organization that the Carter formula was a contextual arrangement of a particular moment of the last part of the 20th century and had outlived its purpose in the 21st century.

To have two political parties as the main decision-makers for the country’s national elections has to be a monstrous mockery and tragic farce. What happens when one of those two parties feels it will lose? As one half of the machinery of administration, it can frustrate the elections.

This columnist was told by someone who was close to the US Embassy in 2015 that the fake statements of poll were deliberately placed in GECOM’s operation room by persons who had the authority to be any and everywhere in the GECOM war room.

So assured that it would never lose election, the PPP’s four substantial presidents (excluding Sam Hinds) – Cheddi and Janet Jagan, Jagdeo and Ramotar – showed not a scintilla of interest in inventing a new GECOM structure with consultations from the opposition and other stakeholders.

So embedded in the PPP’s psyche was the instinct of electoral invincibility that when the constitution was being amended, the PPP sanctioned the inclusion of the unilateral right of the president to select the GECOM chair (see my column of Thursday, November 1, 2018, headlined, “Aubrey Norton now has a chance to avoid history’s recurrences.”)

On the night of December 21, 2018, the PPP sensed that power was knocking on its door. But since that date, it hasn’t worked out smoothly. There is a chairman of GECOM that there are controversies about. He was selected by the president. When in office, the PPP didn’t mind the president appointing the chairman after all, that prerogative will always be bestowed on the PPP because the PPP never lost a free national poll and never will.

It is predictable that there will be no March election. There will not be an election even in July. This will be the majority decision in the GECOM Commission. Would it have been different with a different chairman? There can be no definite answer just one’s opinion and my view is that I am not assured that Chairman Patterson is operating according to the constitution since the (NCV).

What this situation points to, is the deplorable, unfortunate, selfish journey of power possessors. They just seem to feel that they can dictate the dialectics. They cannot. Jean Paul Sartre says man makes the dialectics and the dialectics make man. The human has not got the power or will ever get the power to dictate how history moves as if it is a toy in their hands. The PPP may not be back in power long into the distant future.

Would it have been otherwise if they had changed the Carter blueprint a long time ago? It had 23 years to do so. But they couldn’t and didn’t want to learn from history. The APNU+AFC got in to power and they chose not to change the structures the previous regimes put in place for selfish reasons of power. They criticized NICIL when in opposition. They embrace NICIL when in power. They didn’t even change the name.