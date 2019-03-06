FUP One day cricket competition and Fun day set for Sunday

Latest update March 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

The recently launched Federal United Party (FED –UP), which is predominantly based in Berbice at the moment, is using sports at the moment to get its message over to the Guyanese population.
The organisation has organised a number of sporting activities across Berbice. The first activity will be held on the Corentyne. Using cricket as the launching pad the first event will be a one day, 10 overs softball cricket competition and fun day slated for Sunday 10th March. The venue is the Friendship ball field Corentyne Berbice. Starting time is 09:00 hrs.
A number of teams have confirmed their participation so far including teams from Limlair, Friendship, Bush Lot, Tain, Whim, Kildonan, Black Bush Polder Canje and Crabwood Creek.
Top teams will receive trophies, cash incentives and other rewards, while there will also be incentives for the top individual players.
Bar B Que, Fish and Chips will be on sale during the day’s programme, while there will be activities for children. (Samuel Whyte)

