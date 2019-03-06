Fisherman Masters claim Trophy Stall Mash softball title

Latest update March 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
Fisherman Masters emerged champions of the Trophy Stall Mash Cup softball competition which was contested on Sunday last.
Following victories in their opening encounters, the fast improving Fisherman Masters and Regal Masters contested the final at the Malteenoes Sports Club.
Led by a fine all-round performance by Jagdesh Persaud, Fisherman Masters won the encounter by six wickets.
Batting first, Regal Masters posted 201-9 off their allocation of 20 overs. Samuel Kingston struck 43, while Eric Thomas made 41 and Randolph Baker 32. Puran Singh claimed 3-29 and Jagdesh Persaud 3-39.
Fisherman Masters responded with 202-4 in 18.4 overs. Persaud returned to slam an unbeaten 57, while Ewie Sharma made 47 not out and Unnis Yusuf 34. Khalid Haslim picked up 3-35 and Tyrone Sanasie 1-50. Persaud was named man-of-the-match.
Earlier, Fisherman Masters beat HS Masters by 53 runs. Fisherman Masters managed 154-6, batting first with Ramo Malone scoring 60, Troy Ramsaywack 32 and Robert Mohan 18. HS Masters were restricted for 101-8 in reply. Ejaz Mohamed scored 27 and S. Kumar 20. Jagdesh Persaud grabbed 4-27 and Zameer Hassan 3-15.
Regal Masters beat Wellman Masters in their encounter. Fisherman Masters received a trophy and $45,000.
