Latest update March 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fisherman Masters claim Trophy Stall Mash softball title

Mar 06, 2019 Sports 0

 

Fisherman Masters emerged champions of the Trophy Stall Mash Cup softball competition which was contested on Sunday last.

The victorious Fisherman Masters team with their hardware.

Following victories in their opening encounters, the fast improving Fisherman Masters and Regal Masters contested the final at the Malteenoes Sports Club.
Led by a fine all-round performance by Jagdesh Persaud, Fisherman Masters won the encounter by six wickets.
Batting first, Regal Masters posted 201-9 off their allocation of 20 overs. Samuel Kingston struck 43, while Eric Thomas made 41 and Randolph Baker 32. Puran Singh claimed 3-29 and Jagdesh Persaud 3-39.

Fisherman Masters skipper Puran Singh (left) accepts the trophy from Paul Budhan, Trophy Stall Canadian representative.

Fisherman Masters responded with 202-4 in 18.4 overs. Persaud returned to slam an unbeaten 57, while Ewie Sharma made 47 not out and Unnis Yusuf 34. Khalid Haslim picked up 3-35 and Tyrone Sanasie 1-50. Persaud was named man-of-the-match.

Man-of-the-match Jagdesh Persaud.

Earlier, Fisherman Masters beat HS Masters by 53 runs. Fisherman Masters managed 154-6, batting first with Ramo Malone scoring 60, Troy Ramsaywack 32 and Robert Mohan 18. HS Masters were restricted for 101-8 in reply. Ejaz Mohamed scored 27 and S. Kumar 20. Jagdesh Persaud grabbed 4-27 and Zameer Hassan 3-15.
Regal Masters beat Wellman Masters in their encounter. Fisherman Masters received a trophy and $45,000.

 

More in this category

Sports

BCB/New Building Society Ltd 40-Overs Cricket Tournament D’Edward crush Young Warriors to advance to Final – face Rose Hall Town Bakewell for title

BCB/New Building Society Ltd 40-Overs Cricket Tournament D’Edward...

Mar 06, 2019

D’Edward Cricket Club of West Bank Berbice on Sunday last, created history by becoming the first Club from Region 5 to reach the Final of the New Building Society Ltd countywide 40-Overs Cricket...
Read More
Fisherman Masters claim Trophy Stall Mash softball title

Fisherman Masters claim Trophy Stall Mash...

Mar 06, 2019

Berbice Volleyball Association holds successful awards ceremony

Berbice Volleyball Association holds successful...

Mar 06, 2019

Concacaf Nations League Countdown Golden Jaguars to engage Suriname in warm up match Engaged Fruta Conquerors in training match

Concacaf Nations League Countdown Golden Jaguars...

Mar 06, 2019

Basketball on the rise in Bartica – BBA President Kenneth Williams Benefits of enhanced facilities bouncing in

Basketball on the rise in Bartica – BBA...

Mar 06, 2019

All Stars are Wakenaam NDC Dominoes champ

All Stars are Wakenaam NDC Dominoes champ

Mar 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Service…Guyana-style

    The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine down. I opened... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]