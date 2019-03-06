Concacaf Nations League Countdown Golden Jaguars to engage Suriname in warm up match Engaged Fruta Conquerors in training match

The Guyana National Senior Men’s Team, commonly known as the Golden Jaguars, has completed a third training match against the Fruta Conquerors Football Club on Saturday last and while Guyana-based Assistant Coach Charles Pollard said the match “had a lot of positives,” he was disappointed with some individual performances.

This view was expressed following the match on Saturday at the GFF National Training Centre, which saw the technical team focusing on specific technical and tactical areas. According to Pollard, the team had a good first half and while they are areas to improve, the team’s attitude is encouraging: “I think we had a solid first 45 minutes. We were good with the possession percentage but need to get the team to concentrate for longer periods; this is an area where attention needs to be focused on. I understand we’re asking the team to show something different and I also understand that the learning process will take a while but it’s a process we must engage. However, the team’s attitude is great and that’s an important element.”

Meanwhile, a training match is scheduled against a Suriname Senior Men’s Team on March 16 from 16:00hrs in Suriname: “The match against Suriname will be a good test for the Guyana-based squad,” said Pollard.

“The fitness level has progressed very well and is getting to the point required. I think the fitness coach has been doing a great job. I was very impressed with most of the guys’ fitness level in the weekend fixture.”

More details of the scheduled training match with the Suriname senior squad will be disseminated during the week. The training matches are part of the preparation for Guyana’s final Concacaf Nations League qualifier against Belize on March 23 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora. Match time is set for 18:30hrs and admission will be $1,500.