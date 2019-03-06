Cell phones a must-have in prisons

Latest update March 6th, 2019 12:45 AM
Continued controls in the prisons have been regularly netting prohibited items. It seems that the item of choice is none other than the cell phone.
The police yesterday said that they teamed up with the Prison Service and conducted a search of the Lusignan Prison.
They found 18 cellular phones; a SIM card; 10 phone chargers; 11 earpieces; two phone batteries; three phone cases; 12 charger heads and a mirror.
Also found were a quantity of wires and construction nails; two pairs of scissors; a tweezer; improvised weapons; a quantity of dried cannabis and 16 lighters.
Despite tighter systems and security cameras, the prohibited items have been finding themselves into the prisons.
Overtime, a number of prison officers have been charged.
