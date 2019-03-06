Latest update March 6th, 2019 12:43 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bus driver charged over causing death of passengers in accident

Mar 06, 2019 News 0

Forty-seven-year-old minibus driver, Denzil Clarke, was yesterday charged in relation to the death of two passengers, when he appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that Clarke, of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, on March 3, last, at Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD), drove minibus BTT 4910 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 58-year-old Denise Cully of Vigilance, ECD, and 59-year-old Patricia Ellis of Haslington ECD.

Dead Patricia Ellis

He pleaded not guilty to both charges after they were read to him, and was thereafter remanded to prison.
The horrific accident occurred around 07:30hrs on March 3, last.
Ellis died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), while Cully, a vendor and mother of three, died on the spot. One of Cully’s arms and other body parts were severed.
Police said that sometime around 07:30 hrs, the minibus was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of the southern carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate of speed.
It is alleged that another driver overtook the minibus from the left side and struck the left rear wheel causing him to lose control and slam into the median.

Dead Denise Cully

It was reported that Cully was flung out of the bus window and ended up in the northern carriageway. The minibus toppled several times before landing on Cully’s body. It then skidded for some distance before coming to a halt.
The vehicle was then turned over by public spirited persons and Cully’s mangled body was removed.
It was reported that the bus may have suffered a blow out.
The other passengers injured in the accident were Jaden Moffatt , seven, a student of Golden Grove Primary School ; Laffanna Williams, 22, a Police Constable of Lot 175 Haslington ECD ; June Abel ,60, of Lot 8 Good Hope ECD ; Wayne Blair ,38, of Lot 38 Fernandez Street, Golden Grove ECD and Jordan Beaton,17, of Golden Grove, ECD. Beaton, who reportedly lost several fingers, was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
The other injured passengers reportedly suffered from laceration about their bodies. Clarke was remanded to prison until March 15.

 

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Nations League Countdown Golden Jaguars to engage Suriname in warm up match Engaged Fruta Conquerors in training match

Concacaf Nations League Countdown Golden Jaguars to engage Suriname...

Mar 06, 2019

The Guyana National Senior Men’s Team, commonly known as the Golden Jaguars, has completed a third training match against the Fruta Conquerors Football Club on Saturday last and while Guyana-based...
Read More
Basketball on the rise in Bartica – BBA President Kenneth Williams Benefits of enhanced facilities bouncing in

Basketball on the rise in Bartica – BBA...

Mar 06, 2019

All Stars are Wakenaam NDC Dominoes champ

All Stars are Wakenaam NDC Dominoes champ

Mar 06, 2019

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Berbice Zone kicks off Friday

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Berbice Zone...

Mar 06, 2019

Night swims for National Aquatic Centre soon

Night swims for National Aquatic Centre soon

Mar 06, 2019

Spooner, Hinds slam centuries Adams grabs 5

Spooner, Hinds slam centuries Adams grabs 5

Mar 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Service…Guyana-style

    The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine down. I opened... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]