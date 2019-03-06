Bus driver charged over causing death of passengers in accident

Forty-seven-year-old minibus driver, Denzil Clarke, was yesterday charged in relation to the death of two passengers, when he appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that Clarke, of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, on March 3, last, at Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD), drove minibus BTT 4910 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 58-year-old Denise Cully of Vigilance, ECD, and 59-year-old Patricia Ellis of Haslington ECD.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges after they were read to him, and was thereafter remanded to prison.

The horrific accident occurred around 07:30hrs on March 3, last.

Ellis died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), while Cully, a vendor and mother of three, died on the spot. One of Cully’s arms and other body parts were severed.

Police said that sometime around 07:30 hrs, the minibus was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of the southern carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

It is alleged that another driver overtook the minibus from the left side and struck the left rear wheel causing him to lose control and slam into the median.

It was reported that Cully was flung out of the bus window and ended up in the northern carriageway. The minibus toppled several times before landing on Cully’s body. It then skidded for some distance before coming to a halt.

The vehicle was then turned over by public spirited persons and Cully’s mangled body was removed.

It was reported that the bus may have suffered a blow out.

The other passengers injured in the accident were Jaden Moffatt , seven, a student of Golden Grove Primary School ; Laffanna Williams, 22, a Police Constable of Lot 175 Haslington ECD ; June Abel ,60, of Lot 8 Good Hope ECD ; Wayne Blair ,38, of Lot 38 Fernandez Street, Golden Grove ECD and Jordan Beaton,17, of Golden Grove, ECD. Beaton, who reportedly lost several fingers, was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The other injured passengers reportedly suffered from laceration about their bodies. Clarke was remanded to prison until March 15.