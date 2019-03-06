Berbice Volleyball Association holds successful awards ceremony

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA), which is touted as one of the most active sporting organisation in the County, held its annual awards ceremony at the Guysuco Apprentice Hostel venue, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

The activity, which was held on Saturday March 2nd began at 15:00 hrs and was chaired by Linden Murray, saw the outstanding clubs and players for the year 2018 being rewarded for the outstanding contribution.

Acting BVA President Errol Fingall presented the annual review of the organisation which saw the BVA having another outstanding year.

A number of clubs, which included both males and females players, toured various parts of the Caribbean including Barbados and neighbouring Suriname and French Guiana. The BVA select team, both male and female also made a number of trips overseas. A number of players, both males and females from Berbice were selected to represent Guyana in the various competitions that were held, including U19 and senior. Volleyball stalwart and former President Levi Nedd was elevated to the position of President of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF).

Nedd spoke on behalf of the GVF and apart from congratulating the awardees encouraged them to be disciplined and continue to work hard.

Former President, long serving volleyball official and BVA Patron Gregory Rambarran also spoke at the ceremony.

The following awards were presented – Male Champion club is Port Mourant Training Center 1(PMTC1). Female champion club awarded went to Corriverton Jets. Male volley ballplayer award went was presented to Shemroy Ross. The Female volleyballer for the year is Philana Simpson. The award for the Champion B division team went to No.47 Challengers.

Most improved player is Mr. Williams.

The top young player of the year was adjudged as Andy Rohoman.

The top sponsor of the year was recognised as Spready’s Bakery.

The Vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Shemroy Ross, President of the PMTC 1 Volleyball Club.

The National Sports Commission was also commended for its sterling support towards the sustenance of volleyball in Berbice and the donation of trophies for the function.

The outstanding performers were all presented with trophies and other incentives. (Samuel Whyte)