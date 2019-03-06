Basketball on the rise in Bartica – BBA President Kenneth Williams Benefits of enhanced facilities bouncing in

President of the Bartica Basketball Association (BBA) Kenneth Williams is resolute in ensuring the young athletes in the sport are afforded the requisite exposure and facilities in order to attain the highest possible levels in Guyana.

Just days ago, a young team from the area contested the Five’s championship in the City and narrowly lost in the final to Kwakwani.

Williams is of the view that their performance was as a result of enhanced facilities at the Bartica Community Center Ground, compliments of the Mayor and Town Council.

“This is testimony to the work that we have been doing in this community and as an association we are very pleased with the support we have been getting from the Mayor and Town Council, RDC, and from the government in helping to promote the sport and empower our youths.”

Williams informed that the Basketball surface at the Centre complex is still good as new along with a pavilion which can seat over 300 persons. He further informed that the seating capacity would be enhanced with the construction of a double sided stand that would seat persons facing the basketball court as well as the football field.

This stand would be named in honour of the late former national footballer, Neil Hernandez.

“We know that it’s being multi used right now, lots of activities on the basketball court but primarily we are very happy that we can host big tournaments. We see this as a jump start to having even bigger tournaments here in Bartica.

We’re very pleased with what is going on in terms of our youths developing, the double sided stand through the hard work of the municipality and the RDC and Government, bringing more sports facilities to the region which augurs well in terms of our young athletes improving. Good facilities encourage our youths to get involved, it’s also a distraction from the negatives in society.”

Presently, there are three clubs in Bartica but plans are in train to increase this number and to also get them fully functional from an administrative perspective.