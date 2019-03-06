All Stars are Wakenaam NDC Dominoes champ

All Stars won the final of the Wakenaam Neighbourhood Democratic Council Dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at Carlosh Sports Bar in Goo

d Success.

All Stars chalked up 71 games with Mohamed Kalam and Tom Singh scoring 16 each and Lakeram Kubeer 15. Underdog took the runner up spot on 65 games with Alex Chung and James Ramnarine marking 14 apiece.

Seawall Boys placed third with 63 games. Suraj Narine and Khalid Zaman made 14 each. The love birds were Salim Chan and Krishendat Hansraj of Underdog and Andrew Osborne of Seawall Boys. Kalam was named the Most Valuable Player.