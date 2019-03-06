All Stars are Wakenaam NDC Dominoes champ

Latest update March 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
All Stars won the final of the Wakenaam Neighbourhood Democratic Council Dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at Carlosh Sports Bar in Goo
d Success.
All Stars chalked up 71 games with Mohamed Kalam and Tom Singh scoring 16 each and Lakeram Kubeer 15. Underdog took the runner up spot on 65 games with Alex Chung and James Ramnarine marking 14 apiece.
Seawall Boys placed third with 63 games. Suraj Narine and Khalid Zaman made 14 each. The love birds were Salim Chan and Krishendat Hansraj of Underdog and Andrew Osborne of Seawall Boys. Kalam was named the Most Valuable Player.
Mar 06, 2019D’Edward Cricket Club of West Bank Berbice on Sunday last, created history by becoming the first Club from Region 5 to reach the Final of the New Building Society Ltd countywide 40-Overs Cricket...
Mar 06, 2019
Mar 06, 2019
Mar 06, 2019
Mar 06, 2019
Mar 06, 2019
It is this writer’s opinion that GECOM is not being candid about elections preparations. This columnist did not support... more
The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine down. I opened... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]